EXCLUSIVE! Mitaali Nag on quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: If the makers can create a new Gopi Bahu, they can surely create a new Devi, audiences will accept the new Devi as the story of our show is very powerful

MUMBAI: Mitaali Nag is currently seen playing the role of Devyani in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress has won several accolades for her stellar performance as Devi in the show.

Mitaali's never-seen-before avatar managed to impress the viewers.

Well, it came as a huge surprise for the viewers when the news about Mitaali quitting the show surfaced on social media.

This is not the first time Mitaali has decided to quit the show. Earlier, she decided to not exit the show and explore more nuances in her character.

But now, Mitaali has made her final decision and she won't be any longer part of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mitaali who spoke in length about the show and much more.

You have been a part of this show since the beginning. Earlier too you had decided to quit but you came back. What made you take the decision of making an exit from the show this time?

Last time, it was my fans who urged me to stay back as Devi. Even this time, it was my fans and well-wishers who realized that my character wasn’t contributing much to the show. I used to get messages on my social media everyday to move ahead and take up something that justifies my capability as an actor. I was being reassured by the makers that my character will get traction. Then the show took a leap. I don’t know about other actors but I wasn’t aware that the leap was for 9 years. The broadcasters released a promo on their Insta handle and that is when I came to know that it’s a 9 year leap. That is when I informed the makers that I am not willing to continue.

Your character Devyani has received lots of appreciation from the viewers. How has your journey been so far?

Devi or Devyani will always be a landmark character in my career. I am grateful to the audience for always giving me love and respect. Whether the story demands the character to end or whether one decides to not continue playing a character, it is always emotional to not see yourself as a part of the project. Accepting someone else to play the role which you were a part of for a long time definitely takes time, not just for the audience but also for the actors themselves. Having said that, I know that if the broadcasters can create a new Gopi Bahu, they can surely create a new Devi. The audiences will accept the new Devi as the story of our show is very powerful.

My journey with GHKKPM has been sweet and spicy. As an actor, one always longs for good screen space and performance oriented scenes which I always had when there were Devi oriented scenes. And I did my best while performing. This was the sweet part and the spicy part was certainly the times I have spent with the cast of the show.

A quality of Devyani which you have imbibed in your life and it will always remain with you?

I love the naivety that Devi has. Devi is someone who is genuine. This is the one quality that is going to stay with me always.

