EXCLUSIVE! Mitaali Nag reveals she is on break after doing shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Aashiqana, opens up on the show's leap, says, ''Neil had set a benchmark but Shakti is also a perfect choice to play the lead''

MUMBAI: Mitaali Nag is one of the most popular actresses of the small screen.

The pretty diva has been a part of the television industry for several years.

Mitaali proved her mettle in acting in many shows.

Her latest performances as Devyani in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and then in Hostar's show Aashiqana was hugely appreciated by the fans.

Mitaali has kept herself away from small screens ever since then and is busy chilling with her family these days.

The actress recently attended an event and TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interact with her.

When asked if she is preparing for another project, Mitaali gave an update and said, ''If the viewers are expecting to see me back on screens then nothing of that sort is happening at the moment. I am on my break and I am enjoying it. I am spending time with my kid. I drop him to school and then go to pick him up. I am also able to give time and helping him in his studies.''

She added, ''This is the time I am concentrating on content creation. I can use my own creativity as I am my own boss over there. So, I am enjoying it. So, I am in no rush to pick up projects.''

The fans are wanting to see Mitaali back on screens. Responding to this, she said, ''It's really sweet of them. But after my last two projects where I played Devi in Ghum and Tejaswini in Aashiqana, I can't choose any regular role. I don't want to disappoint anyone that I am doing the same. I am just waiting to be offered something challenging.''

Lastly, talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's leap, she said, ''As actors, definitely the cast is perfect. Neil had already set a benchmark and then Shakti who is cast as the lead is just amazing. He is the perfect cast. Even Bhavika is the right choice. I have seen her in Maddam Sir and her bubbliness is amazing. I wish them all the best. Although I am not able to follow the show as my loyalty is towards the original cast (Laughs).''

Well said, Mitaali!

