EXCLUSIVE! Mithali Raj to grace the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows on small screens and it is loved by the viewers.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcomed on the show. The only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior where little kids will be showing off their dancing talent.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra and the judges are Marzi Pestonji, Nora Fatehi and Neetu Kapoor.

The show is finally coming to an end and the upcoming episode will be the second last episode of the show.

We had reported earlier that the finale of the show will take place on 16th and 17th of July 2022.

We have exclusively got to know Mithali Raj will be seen gracing the show.

Mithali's biopic Shabaash Mithu is all set to hit the small screens soon.

Actress Taapsee Pannu will be portraying Mithali onscreen.

