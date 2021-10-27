EXCLUSIVE! Model co-ordinator Dipti Shah casts Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Tanmay Rishi for her upcoming project

MUMBAI : A lot of new talent is being launched in the showbiz world every passing day.

Casting directors and coordinators are the ones who introduce fresh talents in films, TV and web shows.

One such talented diva is Dipti Shah who is a model coordinator by profession.

Dipti is no less than a genie for the kids who dream to be on screen.

She has been in the showbiz world for 15 years and has cast so many kids in several projects.

Dipti has given a break to more than 100 kids in the past 15 years and she is continuing to do so.

The talented diva has cast child actors for characters like Baalveer for Baalveer, Naksh for Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai, Amyra for Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, among others.

Dipti has contributed a lot to the entertainment industry for the past several years and feels that it is her turn to give it back to the industry.

Dipti has also started her own production house under the name of VMCA. It is a platform that caters for kids who aspire to be singers and dancers.

Child actor Tanmany Rishi who is popularly known for her role Kairav Goenka in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has bagged a new project.

Dipti has cast Tanmay for her first music video that is coming soon on YouTube and it will be a kid's rap.

Tanmay will be acting and singing in the video. It is an educational rap song that is suitable for all the kids.

The music video will be released on 4th November on the special occasion of Diwali.

