EXCLUSIVE! Model co-ordinator Dipti Shah on organizing an outing for non-celebrity and celebrity kids: The lesser known and new kids have a good chance to increase their followers by meeting the already established kids

MUMBAI: We have seen there is a sea of talent that is being launched in the showbiz world for projects on various mediums.

The development of any project is incomplete with casting directors and coordinators.

They are the ones who introduce fresh talents in films, TV, and web shows.

Dipti Shah who is a model coordinator by profession is quite popular in the casting world.

She is no less than a genie for the kids who dream to be on screen.

Being in the showbiz world for 15 years, Dipti has cast so many kids in several projects.

Dipti has given a break to more than 100 kids in her long career span and she continues to do so.

She has cast child actors for characters like Baalveer for Baalveer, Naksh for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Amyra for Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, among others.

Dipti has also started her own production house under the name of VMCA. It is a platform that caters to kids who aspire to be singers and dancers.

And now, Dipti has taken a great initiative to ensure the child actors and their parents get along well.

Networking is very important in the showbiz world.

We see how aspiring actors and newbies often attend various parties and gatherings to make contacts and also interact with people.

However, with kids, Dipti decided to plan an outing which is more fun for the kids and also for the parents.

She decided to plan an outing in a resort in Mumbai where the well-known celebrity kids along with their parents and also the newbies came along and spent time together.

Speaking about the same in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Dipti revealed her experience and much more.

How was your experience during this outing?

It was a wonderful experience as there were celebrity and non-celebrity kids. Their parents also accompanied the kids in this outing.

What was the purpose behind this outing?

The purpose was to have a meet and greet session. When we usually throw parties, we only invite our near and dear ones. We only invite those kids who are quite famous and that is the trend going on in the showbiz world. Kids who settled here in Mumbai from different city, they don't know anyone. They don't get to go anywhere. I wanted to create a bond with the celebrity and non-celebrity kids. Even parents can get along with the other parents. They can form a friend circle. The kids can also collaborate the other kids. The non-celebrity kids have a good chance to increase their followers by meeting the already established kids.

What was your observation seeing celebrity kids and non-celebrity kids together? Did they get along?

My celebrity kids were too cooperative.They really got along very well. They did not show any attitude or tantrums. They developed a great bonding. The celebrity kids were behaving like the normal kids. I wanted to create an atmosphere where kids are kids and parents are parents and there are just emotions and nothing else.

Well, this is a great way to connect.

Dipti also said that she is planning such an outing every month to keep the bond growing between the kids and their parents!

