EXCLUSIVE! 'Modelling days were the best time of my life' Sudhanshu Pandey on his Modelling Career

In an exclusive conversation, Sudhanshu opened up about his modelling days, first shoot and more.

Talking about the modelling days he revealed, The most beautiful time, the most fun time I had was during my initial days when I was modelling. I started my career with the biggest campaign of the year Bhilwada Suitings, and BSL Suitings. At that time Lintas was the agency and it was shot by the No 1 photographer at that time Ashok Salian.

Sudhanshu shared about his first commercial, The television commercial was shot by Shyam Ramanna, son of Raja Ramanna. Shyam was the pioneer of computer graphics in our country. He directed my television commercial and then my print ad came out in Time Magazine as a centre spread. Then won the best male model in the country in 1995. I started my fashion with Rohit Bahl, I started at such a big high and enjoyed that period for 3-4 years. That's my biggest takeaway.

On coping with the lull period Sudhanshu shares, I learned along the way, somewhere my spiritual inclination and my inclination toward the almighty whom I surrender to Mahakaal. Along the way, as my life moved ahead my belief also grew in religion. I am not a saint but my belief in God is so strong. That I feel that everything I do is governed by Mahakaal. I have been able to cope up with all the good and bad times because of Mahakaal. I have seen so many bad times also, it has been a great outcome as you learn from them. The more you face them, you get better. I am very happy to have my lows in life.

