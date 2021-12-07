EXCLUSIVE! "Mohit Chavan is my favourite character by far", Vihan Verma OPENS UP about his favourite character, inspiration for acting, and more

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from everyone's favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Vihan Verma as Mohit in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been winning hearts and making a place as a household name for everyone, we rang the dapper to know about his favourites, characters he would like to do, and more. Check out what he had to answer.

If not an actor what were you planning to be?

I had never really thought about this but it did cross my mind earlier. I have always been positive about acting. If not an actor I would try to invest in a startup or a business. I wouldn't do a 9-5 job, I don't see myself doing that

What could be the pros and cons of being an actor?

The world only knows the brighter side of being an actor or a celebrity, to reach where we are today. It took me five years to reach where I am today. The amount of time we invest, the crashing hope that we face due to the constant rejection and waiting for an opportunity from the production house is not really out in front of the viewers. The con would be that if you don't have the patience to experience the process then you wouldn't really get to survive in the industry.

Which is your favourite character from your repertoire?

Mohit Chavan, to be very honest I love playing the character. He has many layers to portray. He is funny, has an interesting relationship with his wife onscreen so yes, Mohit Chavan is my favourite character to date.

