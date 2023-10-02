Exclusive! Mohit Duseja roped in to be part of a new show on Sony TV

The show doesn’t have a name yet but we have an update that now Mohit Duseja has been roped in to be the male lead on the show!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 17:18
Exclusive! Mohit Duseja roped in to be part of a new show on Sony TV

Many new shows are starting up, some are up for big leaps while some are going off air. This cycle goes on repeat as the people from the industry strive hard to keep the audience entertained.

Similarly now we are back with exciting news on a show produced by Swastik Productions that will air on Sony TV and have Tina Dutta in the lead role.

The show doesn’t have a name yet but we have an update that now Mohit Duseja has been roped in to be the male lead on the show!

More information on his character is still unknown. Mohit is known for his roles in Dhappa and Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan.

Tina Dutta is reportedly in talks for the female lead on the show and she was recently part of Bigg Boss 16 where she won many hearts and was evicted later.

The show will also reportedly star Kitu Gidwani in one of the characters.

