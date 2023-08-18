EXCLUSIVE! Mohit Kumar on sharing screen with Vanshaj star cast: Learning from Ali sir and Puneet sir is a priceless opportunity, Anjali and Mahir have been great and we have become good friends off-screen

MUMBAI: Mohit Kumar is currently seen in Sony SAB's show Vanshaj.

The actor is portraying a pivotal role of Neil in the show and he is being loved for his amazing performance.

Mohit is one such actor who has always experimented with his roles and managed to nail it everytime.

With Vanshaj, Mohit has raised the bar and the viewers are in love with him.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mohit who spoke about his character and much more.

Vanshaj is a show very different from the regular saas-bahu sagas, which has over-the-top drama. How is the experience shooting for such a show?

Vanshaj is a captivating family drama that has taken the audience on an exciting journey through the world of a legacy business empire. My character Neil harbors a deep-rooted hatred towards Mahajans.

Did you make any special preparations for your character Neil? How is it relatable to you?

My character Neil is Vidur’s (Aliraza Namdar) rebellious son. He shares a unique bond with his father, Vidur. Although they mean the world to each other, their loyalties differ. While Vidur is the esteemed right-hand man of the Mahajan family, known for his unwavering loyalty throughout the years, Neil harbors a deep-rooted hatred towards Mahajans. Neil's relationship with the Mahajans is complex because he believes they have wronged his father.

Tell us about your shooting experience with the star cast, especially Anjali and Mahir.

Working with an ensemble cast of incredibly talented individuals who have made their mark in the industry has been extraordinary. Learning from Ali Sir and other esteemed cast members like Puneet Sir has been a priceless opportunity. Their guidance, professionalism, and expertise have helped me grow as an actor, and I am truly loving every moment of this enriching journey. Shooting with Anjali and Mahir has been great and we have become good friends off-screen. The camaraderie and creative environment on set have fostered continuous learning, and I am grateful for this transformative experience that has deepened my passion for the craft.

