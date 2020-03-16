Exclusive! Mohit Nain and Sabita Mishra to enter Sony TV Kaamnaa

Mohit Nain and Sabita Mishra are set to enter the show.These new entries will definitely spice up the drama.
Mohit-Sabita

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Sony tv has never failed to entertain us with a variety of shows.

Kaamnaa is one such show which has been entertaining the viewers ever since the beginning.

The show stars Chandni Sharma, Manav Gohil and Abhishek Rawat in the lead roles.

Kaamnaa is the adaptation of a Pakistani show Mere Paas Tum Ho.

The show has witnessed several new entries till now and it is now gearing up for some new characters.

Telly chakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Mohit Nain and Sabita Mishra are set to enter the show.

These new entries will definitely spice up the drama.

How excited are you for it? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.
 

Abhishek Rawat Mohit Nain sabita Mishra Chandni Sharma Manav Gohil TellyChakkar
