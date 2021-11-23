Exclusive: Mohit Sharma and Abhilash Chaudhary roped in for Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s cop-based drama Maddam Sir, which has witnessed many popular stars playing important cameos in the show, will once again welcome new members.

According to our sources, Mohit Sharma and Abhilash Choudhary have been roped in for the show. We hear that they will be paying guest appearances.

Mohit is known for his stint in Baalveer Returns, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Papa By Chance and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke while Abhilash has worked in serials like Udaan, Paramavtar Shri Krishna, Chandragupt Mourya, Mere Angne Mein and more.

We could not get through both the actors for a comment.

Maddam Sir is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under the banner of Jay Mehta Productions. It has managed to keep the viewers entertained with its light-hearted value driven content. The show which stars Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles, addresses social issues through the eyes of four dynamic women police officers who take every challenge as it comes and solve cases with jazbaat.