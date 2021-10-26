EXCLUSIVE! 'Mohit will always take a stand for Sai', Vihaan Verma OPENS UP on his chemistry with Ayesha Singh aka Sai, being Mohit in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and more

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from everyone's favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Here's what Samrat and Paakhi aka Yogendra Vikram Singh and Aishwarya Sharma on their journey, favourite scenes from Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin

It was recently updated that Vihan Verma replaced Adish Vaidya as Mohit in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we rang the dapper and asked him about his bonds, his stand for Sai, and more. Check out what he had to answer.

Mohit has been taking a stand for Sai against his parents, what is your take on this, has it been challenging?

As an actor you always want to challenge yourself and want to get the best out, the team has been very supportive and helps me bring the best out of me. Talking about the stand, Mohit has always looked up to Sai and she has been his go-to person in the family so yes, his inclination towards her is absolutely natural.

Mohit's equation with his parents hasn't been great, what can the audience expect?

The equation right now with his parents and wife is not that great as they are all anti-Sai and he is always protective about Sai. He has gone against them to take a stand for his bhabhi. He has always loved Sai and will always have that inclination towards her because she has been there for him even when the family was against his choices. So yes, his stand for Sai will be natural as he has that respect for her as his bhabhi.

Talking about Mohit and Sai's chemistry, was it challenging to portray it aptly after Adish?

It wasn't challenging as such, Adish did the part for well more than a year, he did the part according to him. Now, Mohit is according to Vihan's perspective. The nuances are the same, reactions, stands everything is the same, but the perception about Mohit differs from the actor. I am getting into the skin of the character but it is never enough. My co-actors have been quite helpful to keep me in the loop with their equation with the character and even the directors have been supporting me to how to portray Mohit onscreen.

Well, we are adoring the new Mohit, what about you all?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.