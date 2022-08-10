Exclusive! Mohsin Khan is not going to be part of Rajan Shahi’s Anupama?

MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show.

While, recent reports have been circulating that Actor Mohsin Khan, a very popular name in the Telly world, will soon join Anupama to play a character opposite Nidhi Shah.

We bring you the update that it is not likely to happen, Mohsin is busy with other projects, all these speculations started getting wind after a site posted the possibility of Moshin’s collaboration with Rajan Shahi.

But there is no confirmation yet from Mohsin’s side or the show’s side.

While we miss seeing Mohsin on screen, we want to see him return as the leading hero of a project soon.

Mohsin, who is known for his work in 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins', 'Love By Chance', 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi', 'Pyar Tune Kya Kiya', and gained a lot of popularity for playing the male lead character of Kartik Goenka in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', opposite Shivangi Joshi.

