Exclusive! Molkki fame actor Parimal Bhattacharya roped in for Colors’ Barrister Babu 2

Actor Parimal Bhattacharya, who has earlier been part of shows like Kumkum Bhayga and Kundali Bhagya, has bagged a new project.

Parimal Bhattacharya

TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new TV shows are in the making which will soon hit the small screens in the upcoming days.

The viewers have seen how the year 2022 has witnessed a lot of TV shows that made a comeback with their sequels.

Barrister Babu was one of the most-watched and top-most shows on small screens.

The show starred Pravisht Mishra and Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni in the lead roles.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Kasamh Se actor Prithi Amin roped in for Colors' Barrister Babu 2

Pranali Rathod also played a pivotal role. After almost a year of its release, the show witnessed a leap and Aanchal Sahu played the grown-up Bondita in the show.

And now, the makers are gearing up for the show's season 2. Yes, you heard it right!

We have an exclusive update that Molkki fame actor Parimal Bhattacharya has been roped in for Colors’ Barrister Babu 2. He will be seen essaying the role of Kalibabu.

Parimal Bhattacharya has earlier been part of shows like Kumkum Bhayga and Kundali Bhagya!

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Krish Chauhan BAGS Barrister Babu 2

Child actress Aayesha Vindhera will be playing the other lead.

Barrister Babu 2 will later air on Colors Rishtey.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.
 

