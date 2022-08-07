EXCLUSIVE! Molkki fame Amar Upadhyay to enter Colors' Nima Denzongpa?

Popular TV actor Amar Upadhyay is likely to enter Colors' show Nima Denzongpa. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 20:12
EXCLUSIVE! Molkki fame Amar Upadhyay to enter Colors' Nima Denzongpa?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of entries and exits keep happening in all TV shows on a timely basis. 

The new entries in every show add an extra dose of entertainment and leave the viewers hooked to the screens. 

Colors popular show Nima Denzongpa that had hit the small screens last year is working wonders. 

The show stars Surabhi Das and Iqbal Khan in the lead roles. 

ALSO READ: Nima Denzongpa: Shocking! Nima catches Roy red-handed; Virat is missing

As the show's story is getting interesting, the makers are now all set to introduce another character soon to spice up the drama. 

Nima Denzongpa will now see popular TV actor Amar Upadhyay's entry which will further make the show a must-watch. 

Nothing much is known about Amar's character yet.

Amar was last seen in Colors' show Molkki which went off-air last year. 

The show also starred Priyal Mahajan in the lead role. 

Amar is known for his stellar performances in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii and Saath Nibhana Saathiya. 

He also played a pivotal role in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Nima Denzongpa: Shocking! Manya doubts Nima and questions her about what she is hiding

Nima Denzongpa Colors Amar Upadhyay Molkki Iqbal Khan Surabhi Das Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii Saath Nibhana Saathiya Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
3
Yay
2
Wow
2
Sad
1
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 20:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Fashion and Travel Goals! Dhanashree Verma REVEALS this gave her the mental space to creatively think again in life
MUMBAI: Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma is married to Yuzvendra Chahal, who is one of India's leading...
Throwback! Shah Rukh Khan was once demeaned by a lady on a television show, but the actor’s reaction is UNMISSABLE
MUMBAI: It is commonly said that never mess with Shah Rukh Khan. It seems like a lady, who had graced KBC (Kaun Banega...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Pallavi decides to give Prachi a chance, much to Rhea’s dismay
Mumbai: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Amazing! This is how Jannat Zubair is stealing everyone’s hearts with her Denim outfits
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is catching the attention of the audience for her participation in the Colors TV show, ‘Khatron...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Whoa! Armaan has gone bankrupt over the years, furious with Prisha’s unending demands
Mumbai: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Exclusive! Keeping the house constantly clean was one of the major challenges while shooting: Paresh Pahuja
MUMBAI: Paresh Pahuja has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution. We have...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Throwback! Shah Rukh Khan was once demeaned by a lady on a television show, but the actor’s reaction is UNMISSABLE
Latest Video