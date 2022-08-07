EXCLUSIVE! Molkki fame Amar Upadhyay to enter Colors' Nima Denzongpa?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Colors popular show Nima Denzongpa that had hit the small screens last year is working wonders.

The show stars Surabhi Das and Iqbal Khan in the lead roles.

As the show's story is getting interesting, the makers are now all set to introduce another character soon to spice up the drama.

Nima Denzongpa will now see popular TV actor Amar Upadhyay's entry which will further make the show a must-watch.

Nothing much is known about Amar's character yet.

Amar was last seen in Colors' show Molkki which went off-air last year.

The show also starred Priyal Mahajan in the lead role.

Amar is known for his stellar performances in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii and Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

He also played a pivotal role in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

