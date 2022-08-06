Exclusive! Molkki fame child actor Rithvik Gupta is all set to enter Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

Molkki fame child actor Rithvik Gupta is all set to enter in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 12:27
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

We are back with breaking news from the entertainment industry. We have learnt that Molkki fame child actor Rithvik Gupta is all set to enter Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s and Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

The details regarding his role have not yet been revealed, but supposedly, his role will bring in a big transformation in everyone’s lives.

Kundali Bhagya, we see a 360-degree change in the storyline as Dheeraj's character as Karan Luthra will bid adieu. A new entrant Shakti Arora and Aananya Gambhir as Kavya and many more will bring a lot changes in life of Preeta. And also, supposedly post leap there will be a wedding of Rishabh and Preeta too. 

Are you excited for Rithvik's entry in the show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

