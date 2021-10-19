EXCLUSIVE! Molkki fame Darshana Khandelwal roped in for Zee TV's Bhagyalaxmi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about various upcoming shows and web series.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to our readers, we are back with yet another update from the telly world.

Zee TV's popular drama Bhagyalakshmi is grabbing eyeballs with its unique concept.

The show is lately gaining popularity for the chemistry between Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti.

Now we hear that the show is gearing up for a new entry on the show.

According to the latest buzz, actress Darshana Khandelwal has been roped in for the show.

The actress will be seen portraying the character of 'Jennifer' on the show.

Darshana shot to fame with popular shows like Molkki, Bebakee 2, Yeh Hai Mohobbatein and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

It will be interesting to see what new twists the actress' entry will bring to the show.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.