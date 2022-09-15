Exclusive! Mona Singh roped in for Applause entertainment’s next web series titled “Kafas”

MUMBAI: These days the digital platform is gaining success in a huge way several web shows are in making and some are all set to be launched on various OTT platforms soon.

Applause Entertainment is a quite popular production house that has presented amazing web shows so far.

The production house will soon be laughing a new web series titled “Kafas”

The web show Kafas will also be bankrolled by Madiba Entertainment.

As per sources, Mona Singh has been roped in for the upcoming series.

Not much is known about her character but she would be having a pivotal role in the series.

Mona Singh is a big name in the world of the entertainment business where she rose to fame with her debut show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and from then there was no looking back for the actress.

She had also taken part in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she emerged as the winner of the show.

The actress was also part of the very successful web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain which was produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Mona recently made headlines as he played the mother of Aamir Khan in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

