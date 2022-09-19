Exclusive! Monica Sharma roped in for Star Plus’ upcoming show “Faltu’

MUMBAI: These days many channels are coming up with new shows that have new concepts and would keep the audience hooked to the show.

We had exclusively updated that a famous production house is also coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus.

We were the first ones to confirm that actress Niharika Chouksey is set to play the female lead in this upcoming show, which is titled Faltu.

The show is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions.

We had also reported that Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actor Aakash Ahuja would be the lead in the show.

Aakash is cast opposite Niharika and both will be seen romancing each other on-screen.

As per sources, Monica Sharma has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about Monica’s role but she would play a pivotal role in the serial.

Monica is known for her role in She in Colors TV show Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran as the goddess Ganga.

Well, the show is in the pre-production stage and soon the entire cast will be locked in. An official announcement will be made soon.

