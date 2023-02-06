Exclusive! Monika Bhadoriya lashes out at media for wrong allegations imposed on her, shares about being tortured on the TMKOC set and much more

MUMBAI: Monika Bhadoriya’s name has been heard all around in recent days and especially after she put explosive allegations against Taarak Mehta’s producer Asit Modi.

The allegations came out after another former cast member Jennifer Mistry accused him of sexual harassment.

Monika Bhadoriya joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2013. She was introduced as Bagha’s (Tanmay Vekaria) love interest. Monika’s Bawri was established as a recurring character in the show but later Monika quit the show.

In a recent conversation with TellyChakkar, Monika is one of the many artists who have quit the show over differences and her explosive revelations have been making the rounds.

When asked There were reports that you said that Munmun Dutta, had left the show because people misbehaved with her on set.

I have never said anything like that, you cannot show me anything video or statement otherwise, I have never said anything like that about anyone all of these unnecessary lies are being spread, I have not said anything about her, she is very dear to me and why would I say anything like that about her. I have not been a part of the show for 3 years now, I don’t know anything that is happening on that set, who is joining, who is leaving unless it comes out in the media. I have not heard anything like that and I have not said anything like that. There are some media channels that are spreading lies that I am making these statements but I am not, I would never”.

When further asked about her reaction to the alleged statement that she made about being tortured by the makers, she said, “I have not said all the things the media is portraying it out to be, but my interviews were aggressive because I saw my mother pass away in front of my eyes, I felt so helpless throughout, I used to come in for the work and I had to deal with their torture than go back to the hospital, so I can understand the frustration, And I left without saying and I have come out in the media and said things, but things have continued to be worse at the set and they are just happening, so someone will say something, which is why I have aggression towards them, what they did is wrong. And I have said this before, they have never even called. He calls according to his convenience if he wants he will call, he does want to talk to you, no matter how many calls or texts you send him, he will not respond”

She also responded to another statement about a production guy associated with the show named Sohil, allegedly he said that because the production house gives the artist money, they have to do what they say, Monika responded and said, “ That is the way he talks, that is his tone, even if you call him normally, so no one wants to talk to him they try and avoid it”.

Monika's revelations have been shocking and brought an inside look into what it was like working on the show.

