EXCLUSIVE! Monika Bhadoriya opens up on Disha Vakani's return in TMKOC, says, ''I don't think she will be back'', shares about her views on doing Bigg Boss 17 and much more

Monika Bhadoriya

MUMBAI: Monika Bhadoriya is all over the news ever since she has opened up on her experience of working on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. 

The actress went on to give one after the other explosive interviews. This happened after Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan imposed severe allegations on the show's producer Asit Modi. 

Well, Monika has been quite vocal about her thoughts on what all she went through.

Well, currently, there was news that Disha Vakani aka Dayaben is all set to be back in the show after a long hiatus. 

In one of her recent interviews with TellyChakkar, Monika opened up on the same and said, ''I don't think so she will ever come back to the show. She has also not been treated well on the sets. If the makers apologise to her for whatever the did and assure her that it won't be repeated then maybe she can be back.''

Talking about Bigg Boss, she said, ''I have seen Bigg Boss OTT this time and I am liking a lot of people. Shafaq Naaz, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani are everyone's favourite. For me work is work, so, if I do Bigg Boss, I will do it just like it is my work. It is not confirmed right now but if I am approached for it, I'll do it.''

