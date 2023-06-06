EXCLUSIVE! Monika Bhadoriya shares shocking details about how the makers of TMKOC threatened her to not open up in the media and stopped her payment

MUMBAI :Sony SAB's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is currently in the news and for all the wrong reasons.

After Jennifer Mistry's shocking allegations against the makers Asit Modi, Jatin Bajaj and Sohil Ramani, fans were surprised to know the reality.

The actress shared several incidents that took place during her stint in the show and how things turned ugly until she was compelled to give up.

Malav Rajda, Priya Ahuja and Monika Bhadoriya were the ones who spoke up and also said things in favour of Jennifer.

Monika opened up on several things she faced during her stint in the show.

In an exclusive interview, Monika opened up on Disha Vakani's exit, how the makers threatened her and much more.

When asked if Disha also faced the same issue just like she and Jennifer and that's the reason she did not return to the show, Monika said, "That could be the reason. I have no clue what happened with Disha and the makers in the office. But misbehaviour is one of the reasons which she must have faced. Every actor who left the show was insulted on the set. This is one common thing which everyone has faced."

When asked Monika if Disha was ill-treated in front of everyone, she said. "I wouldn't want to comment on that. Disha is a very humble lady and a cute person. She will never come up and speak in front of the media. Disha used to let go of things."

Furthermore, when Monika was asked what made her decide to speak about the entire fiasco in front of the media, she said, "I got a call from media and told me about Jennifer. Then I did not know about all this. I had not spoken to Jennifer but then I talked to her. Media had then asked me why I didn't speak up when I was also facing issues. I told them that they had threatened to not pay me my dues if I speak up in the media. They had made me sign a bond in media that I will not go to media. I had signed that but still, I did not get my dues. It took one year to clear all this. Then I decided to contact the media."

Talking about her journey in the show and when did she get her payment, she said, "I was working in the show for 6 years and I left it in the year 2019. They cleared my dues in October 2020. I had to fight for a year. My 3 to 4 months payment was due."

