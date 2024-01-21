Exclusive! Monika Chauhan and Nisha Nayak to he seen in the show Kashi Vishwanath

Actress Monika Chauhan who is known for Radha Krishna will be seen along with l Nisha Nayak in the show Kashi Vishwanath
Monika Chauhan

MUMBAI: With the Rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on ott platform in terms of movies and series and now keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from OTT world we are back.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Monika Chauhan and Nisha Nayak to he seen in the show Kashi Vishwanath, Actress Monika Chauhan who is known for Radha Krishna will be seen along with l Nisha Nayak in the show Kashi Vishwanath, actress Nishi Nayak on the other hand is known for series Sadda Haq.

Also the actress Monika Chauhan is replacing the actress Vidhya Tiwari, the show will be screened at parliament. 

The show ‘Kashi Vishwanath’ will air on Doordarshan.

Well, the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actresses is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with this upcoming show as it Isa treat to see them on screen 

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to for the show, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

About Author

