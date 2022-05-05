EXCLUSIVE! Moon Banerrjee ROPED in for Cockcrow and Shaika's Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment have been the name behind some hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Colors again.
Renowned producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are all set to roll a new show on Colors under their banner, Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

They are all set to roll out yet another show titled Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, which will be aired on Colors.

As per sources, yet another actress has been locked for the show. She is none other than Moon Banerrjee. She will play the role of the lead's mother in the show. Tanvi Malhara is the female protagonist, and Kunal Jaisingh would be seen as the male protagonist.

The story of revolves around an unmarried mother named Katha, played by Tanvi, who runs an NGO. Kunal plays the role of Kabir, who is a businessman.

Latest Video