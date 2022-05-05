EXCLUSIVE! Moon Banerrjee ROPED in for Cockcrow and Shaika's next - Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment have been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Colors again.
Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Newbie Tanvi Malhara ROPED in for Cockcrow and Shaika's next?

Renowned producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are all set to roll a new show on Colors under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Well, now the exclusive news is that they are all set to roll out yet another show titled Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho which will be aired on Colors channel and as per sources the yet another actress is locked for the show, she is none other than Moon Banerrjee and she would be playing the role of an female’s actress’ mother in the show. Tanvi Malhara is the female protagonist and Kunal Jaisingh would be seen as the mate protagonist.

Also read: BREAKING! Kunal Jaisingh to play the lead in Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's next?

The show is loosely based on a story of two guys and one girl, this would surely bring a fresh concept for the viewers.

