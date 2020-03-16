EXCLUSIVE! Mose Chhaal Kiye Jaaye to undergo a TIMESLOT CHANGE to make a way for the new show?

A new show Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala is all set to roll out soon on Sony TV which is why there are chances of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye being shifted to a new time slot.
Mose Chhaal Kiye Jaaye

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. 

A lot of new TV shows are set to roll out soon in the upcoming months.

Sony TV has an amazing lineup of shows in the coming days. 

Meanwhile, the present shows are working wonders with their interesting storylines. 

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye hit the small screens a few months ago.

The show stars Vidhi Pandya and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. 

The duo reunited after their popular show Udaan which aired several years ago. 

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye is slowly catching the pace. 

We have seen how the current storyline is getting interesting. 

ALSO READ: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye: Oops! Armaan in trouble, Saumya suspicious about Armaan and Prisha’s relationship

And now, we have an update that the show will undergo a timeslot change. 

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye used to air on Sony TV on 9 PM slot. 

But now, as the new show, Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala will soon hit the small screens, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye will shift to a new slot. 

Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala will now air at 9 PM on Sony TV from 13th June.

The revised timeslot of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye is yet to be disclosed. 

TellyChakkar will soon be back with the latest update on this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Disgusting! Prisha and Arman laugh at Saumya and continue their affair

 

EXCLUSIVE! Mose Chhaal Kiye Jaaye to undergo a TIMESLOT CHANGE to make a way for the new show?
