EXCLUSIVE! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye actor Mausam Dubey on his journey in the industry: It feels so refreshing when I think about my journey because just remembering those memories gives me more pleasure than anything else

MUMBAI: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye has recently hit the small screens.

It stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya in the lead roles.

It is quite a delight for the viewers as the show marks the collaboration of Vidhi and Vijayendra after Udaan that went off-air several years ago.

The viewers are loving the show's unique concept which is far away from the regular saas-bahu drama.

Both Vidhi and Vijayendra are seen in totally different avatars for the first time and fans are thrilled to see this.

The daily soap stars several known and some new faces who play pivotal characters.

TellyChakkar got in touch with one of the cast members of the show Mausam Dubey.

The actor will soon kickstart the shoot for the show and his entry is awaited yet.

Mausam will be seen playing a pivotal role in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mausam who opened up about his role and much more.

Tell us something about your character.

I am playing the role of Karan in the show. The character is quite different. I have mostly played positive characters till now but this one is very different. Karan is someone who is extremely mature and knows what he is doing. He is a mature character in a mature sense. My entry into the show is yet to happen. I'll enter the show in a very different way.

What are your criteria for a TV show?

I always want to do something different from what I have done. I am doing television after a long time. This is something different as it is not a saas-bahu drama. Every character has justification in it and every character is playing something in the series. It's like a play you watch. This was the reason I chose to be a part of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

How has your journey been so far in the entertainment industry?

I have been in this industry for almost 5 to 6 years. The journey has been good and I am enjoying it. When I started and came to Mumbai, I was very young. It feels so refreshing when I think about my journey because doing things and just remembering them gives me more pleasure than anything else. I did films like Guddu Rangeela and Fredrick. I also did many ads. Then the journey got started. It was all the blessing of God and my parents.

