EXCLUSIVE! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye actress Aishani Yadav: I keep asking Vidhi Pandya crazy questions about Bigg Boss as I am always curious to know about the show

MUMBAI: Sony TV recently launched a new show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye that stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya in the lead roles.

The show marks the collaboration of Vidhi and Vijayendra after Udaan that went off-air several years ago.

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye has hit the small screens just a few days ago and the viewers are already loving it.

Both Vidhi and Vijayendra are seen in totally different avatars for the first time in this show.

The daily soap stars several known and some new faces who play pivotal characters.

TellyChakkar got in touch with one of the cast members of the show Aishani Yadav.

The actress plays the role of Shilpi in the show and she spoke at length about her role and much more.

What kind of character are you playing in the show?

My character's name is Shilpi Verma and I am seen as Saumya's younger sister. Saumya and Shilpi have a great bonding just like every sister has. Shilpi always encouraged Saumya to pursue her dreams even when she wanted to go to Mumbai and become a writer. Shilpi is very supportive to fulfill Saumya's dreams. I want Saumya to have what she dreams about. Shilpi is a very positive character and she wants to be a doctor. She is studying MBBS.

How is your bond with Vidhi Pandya?

My bond with Vidhi Pandya is extremely cool off-screen. We met for the first time while reading the script. Usually, the first days are very awkward for anyone as you don't know your co-star. We rehearsed together and something clicked in the very first meeting and we were very comfortable with each other. We did the scenes every easily. Our bond is really nice and fun off-screen. Vidhi is very sweet as a person and it is always fun to hang around with her.

How excited were you when you came to know that you are going to play Vidhi's sister?

I have seen all the seasons of Bigg Boss. But I missed this season due to some reason. When I met Vidhi, I knew that she was a part of Bigg Boss 15. I was curious to know what happens behind the camera in the show. I used to ask crazy questions to vidhi about the show and she used to laugh. I have seen her in Udaan and also seen her work. She was fab in Udaan. Even though she was so young back then but still did great work.

Well, Aishani and Vidhi are definitely having a great time shooting for the show.

