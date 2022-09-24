EXCLUSIVE! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye actress Niti Kaushik BAGS Colors' show Saavi Ki Sawari by Dashami Creations

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Colors recently launched a new show titled Saavi Ki Sawari.

The show is bankrolled by Dashami Creations.

Farman Haider and Samridhii Shukla are playing the lead in the show.

Well, just a few weeks after the show's release, it is gearing up for a new entry.

Actress Niti Kaushik is all set to enter the show.

She will be seen playing the role of Dimpy's friend. Niti will be seen in a negative role.

Niti has previously done shows like Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kie, Lovepanti, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye among others.

Dashami Creations is currently bankrolling shows like Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, and Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, among others.

