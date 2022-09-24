EXCLUSIVE! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye actress Niti Kaushik BAGS Colors' show Saavi Ki Sawari by Dashami Creations

Dashami Creations is currently bankrolling shows like Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, and Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, among others. Actress Niti Kaushik is all set to enter Colors' show Saavi Ki Sawari. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 13:28
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

Colors recently launched a new show titled Saavi Ki Sawari. 

The show is bankrolled by Dashami Creations.

Farman Haider and Samridhii Shukla are playing the lead in the show. 

Well, just a few weeks after the show's release, it is gearing up for a new entry. 

Actress Niti Kaushik is all set to enter the show. 

She will be seen playing the role of Dimpy's friend. Niti will be seen in a negative role.

Niti has previously done shows like Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kie, Lovepanti, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye among others. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 13:28

