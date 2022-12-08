EXCLUSIVE! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye actress Ritu Chauhan opens up on her skincare regime, shares the secret to healthy and happy skin and much more

MUMBAI: The show which started in February this year wrapped up a few days back.

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye had a good run for 6 months.

It had Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya in the lead roles.

Apart from Vijayendra and Vidhi, the show also starred Ritu Chauhan in a pivotal role who played the character of Kashish.

Ritu has garnered several praises for her character in the show.

We have spoken to Ritu a lot about the show, her character and much more.

But in one of her interviews with TellyChakkar, Ritu spoke about her skincare regime.

Are you someone who believes in using a lot of skincare products or relies on basic remedies for your skin?

I rely on basic remedies to keep myself and my skin hydrated. Also, I use a little bit of skin care products which suit my skin type to make sure that my skin looks soft and supple all the time.

A desi nuska you still follow to keep your skin healthy and which has worked wonders for you?

Yes, desi nuskas always work wonders and I have been relying on some of them for a very long time. I use home remedies like besan and curd mixture, aloe vera gel, and even potato juice which helps me keep my skin nourished.

A simple tip for girls who often get conscious about their skin tone and end up relying on a lot of products to make their skin glow?

Well, skincare products do help to keep the skin healthy but it all depends on the type of lifestyle you live. I would advise the girls to not rely on too many products and just try to be as natural as possible and that's the best way to keep your skin healthy and happy.

