EXCLUSIVE! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye to undergo a TIMESLOT CHANGE to make a way for the new show?

A new show Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala is all set to roll out soon on Sony TV which is why there are chances of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye being shifted to a new time slot.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 12:24
Mose Chhaal Kiye Jaaye

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. 

A lot of new TV shows are set to roll out soon in the upcoming months.

Sony TV has an amazing lineup of shows in the coming days. 

Meanwhile, the present shows are working wonders with their interesting storylines. 

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye hit the small screens a few months ago.

The show stars Vidhi Pandya and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. 

The duo reunited after their popular show Udaan which aired several years ago. 

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye is slowly catching the pace. 

We have seen how the current storyline is getting interesting. 

ALSO READ: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye: Oops! Armaan in trouble, Saumya suspicious about Armaan and Prisha’s relationship

And now, we have an update that the show will undergo a timeslot change. 

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye used to air on Sony TV on 9 PM slot. 

But now, as the new show, Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala will soon hit the small screens, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye will shift to a new slot. 

Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala will now air at 9 PM on Sony TV from 13th June.

The revised timeslot of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye is yet to be disclosed. 

TellyChakkar will soon be back with the latest update on this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Disgusting! Prisha and Arman laugh at Saumya and continue their affair

 

Sony TV Shashi Sumeet Mittal Productions Saumya Armaan Udaan Vijayendra Kumeria Vidhi Pandya MOSE CHHAL KIYE JAAYE Alka Kaushal Alka Badola Kaushal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 12:24

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! Fans shower love on Aralie's sizzling romance and calls it one of the best episodes ever, Deet Inside
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Exclusive! Balwinder to plan big against Rishi and Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No! Maya and Ranvvijay arrive at the hospital, Doctor informs that Anubhav isn’t around
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: Oh NO! Netra hits Shreya with wood log in the jungle
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The makers should contrate on the investigation track rather than showing parallel stories which is shifting the focus in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going through some interesting twists and turns in the story. A few...
Smart Jodi: Must Read! Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress Kiara Advani reveals which jodi has a strong communication bond
MUMBAI : The couple's reality show Smart Jodi began in February. The show is loved by the audience. From dancing with...
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut
Must Read! This is how Kangana Ranaut reacts to her Hollywood debut on The Kapil Sharma Show
Latest Video