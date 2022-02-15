EXCLUSIVE! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye's Simron Upadhyay on difference between working in the Bengali and Hindi industry: People here are very welcoming and that is something that doesn't happen in Kolkata

MUMBAI: Sony TV recently rolled out a new show titled Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye starring Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya in the lead roles.

The show marks the reunion of Vidhi and Vijayendra after Udaan.

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye has hit the small screens just a week ago and the viewers are already engaged in the show's storyline.

The daily soap stars several known and some new faces who play pivotal characters.

TellyChakkar got in touch with one of the star casts of the show Simron Upadhyay.

The actress plays the role of Mahie in the show and she spoke in length about her role and much more.

Tell us something about your character.

I am playing the role of Mahie in the show who is Armaan's sister. I come from a very influential family. My character comes across as a very young rich brat who doesn't care about what's going on in the family. It is being shown that I am insecure because I have issues with my weight. My mom continuously pokes me to have control over my diet. I am advised to get skinny so that I get a proper groom. The makers have also focussed on how every teenager have some kind of insecurity and that's what it is all about. Everybody has a defence mechanism, so maybe, eating is Mahie's defence mechanism.

What were your thoughts when you were offered to play this character?

I am someone who has fluctuated between getting skin and chubby. I feel that this is the story of my life. There were times when I was extremely skinny and there has been a time when I was chubby. People have not commented on me on purpose for gaining weight but it's always on the negative side. I really like this character because everyone can relate to it including me. Everyone has their own insecurities. I thought that it is very important for me to get that message out to people about this one thing.

You belong to the Bengali film industry and now, you have made a debut with the Hindi TV industry. What difference do you find working in different industries?

The last show that I did was on Star Jolsha Ke Apon Ke Por its the remake of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. I have done a lot of movies in the Bengali film industry. I graduated last year and wanted to pursue my Master so I came to Mumbai.

The first advertisement that I did in Mumbai and it was my first day on the set, the respect and the professionalism with which people treat you, I didn't feel like it was my first time. That is something that doesn't happen in Kolkata. I love that industry as I have worked for so many years. I am shooting for the show for the first time but no one makes me feel that I am a fresher and I have to adjust because of that. The Hindi TV industry is very welcoming. One per cent part of the industry exists everywhere where they differentiate between actors who belong to another industry. But not everyone is the same here.

On the work front, Simron has been a part of projects like Raja Raani Raazi, Classroom etc.

She has done Bengali serials like Raage Anuraage, Rangiye Diye Dao, Ki Kore Toke Bolbo among others.

