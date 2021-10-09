EXCLUSIVE! Most TV serials have almost the same kind of stories and treatment: Apna Time Bhi Aayega actor Yajuvendra Singh

Zee TV show Apna Time Bhi Aayega has been entertaining the audience not only on screens but off screens as well. (Also Read: Veera fame actor on Sony TV's next)

Starring Fahmaan Khan and Megha Ray in the lead roles, the show also features Yajuvendra Singh in a significant role. The show is touted to go off-air by the mid of October and the cast recently shot for their last scene recently. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Yajuvendra opened up about his experience shooting for the show.

How is your experience shooting for the show?

The production people are very good and he is very creative , the writer and the creative girl has a bright future and very good experience and production team and some where if you are working for a year everyday so arguments happens at home and I give 9/10 and very approachable director and people .

Do you think the show deserved a longer run?

As the OTT has come, the audience has reduced and inspite of everything the television should have grown and now when you watch even 1-2 episodes you will understand that all serials have almost same kind of stories and treatment, and there is less of experimenting and as an actor, I do not see the kind of growth other mediums offer.

