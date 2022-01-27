EXCLUSIVE! Mouni Roy Wedding: Bengali traditional Wedding and Reception to take place TOMORROW for Mouni and Suraj! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar brings you Exclusive news, from the world of Entertainment.

Bollywood star Mouni Roy married Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar today in Goa. Mouni looks lovely in a saree in red and white.

Mouni and Suraj were the most fun bride-groom, dancing and cheering and posing for photos, just having the time of their life.

Now, TellyChakkar exclusively tells you, that a Bengali Traditional wedding is Supposed to Take place tomorrow, and then a reception will follow!

From dear friends and family, even her peers from the industry like Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros, choreographers Rahul and Pratik, and designer Anu Khurana are among the celebrities who were present at their wedding.

Mouni and Suraj met for the first time on New Year's Eve in 2019 at a nightclub and instantly clicked.

Mouni Roy and her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar celebrated their pre-wedding festivities yesterday. In the Haldi and Mehendi photographs, Mouni looked amazing in yellow and white, with beautiful wedding decor and setup. The wedding has brought together friends and relatives in Goa.

