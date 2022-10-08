EXCLUSIVE! Mridula Oberoi opens up on the challenges she faces while performing Nimmi Bua's character in Sony TV's Appnapan, shares her experience with the show's star cast and much more

MUMBAI:Mridula Oberoi is currently seen in Sony TV's show Appnapan.

The show stars Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur in the lead roles.

Mridula plays a grey shade in the show and is being loved for her stellae performance.

TellyChakakr got in touch with Mridula who spoke in length about the show and much more.

What kind of social media response do you get for your character?

Yes, my character is negative and I feel that the viewers don't often appreciate such characters. Sometimes it's the luck of the character. Nimmi Bua's character has a lot of layers. It's not completely dark. Somewhere I feel the flavour which is added to Nimmi character is being liked by the viewers. I get a lot of DMs for the same. They call me cute which is a compliment. I am getting lots of love for my role. Nimmi also has a comic element. I think she is clever but people find her funny.

How challenging is it to play such a character?

Yes, it is very challenging for a person like me as I am the complete opposite in real life. I have worked majorly in television with Balaji Telefilms. The directors of my previous shows have polished me a lot for playing such characters. It has now become a little easy for me to play such roles. I lose the plot of my character after I shoot for my show in a gap. I told my director to help me with it. It is a little difficult to go in that zone.

How has been your experience with the star cast?

I believe that it is a very good amalgamation of the actors in this show. Rajshree, Cezanne and Anju Mahendru mam are quite experienced and I have seen them on-screen. On the other hand, we have a young lot of actors who are just amazing. We all gel up quite well. But we see these young actors as kids. They brighten up the set with their presence. Cezanne is just a gentleman. Rajshree is a big name but she is also very humble. She has that aura and I get royal vibes from her. Anju mam always guides me. Even the kids here will surely learn a lot from the senior actors. We are all like one big family. We have that kind of Appnapan amongst us.

Mridula had done a cameo in Yeh Hai Chahatein. She has also done major Balaji shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Bhagya Lakshmi, among others.

She will also be seen in Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee.

