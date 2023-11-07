EXCLUSIVE! Mrinal N Chandra on being a part of Kundali Bhagya: I was in my school days when this show was launched, never thought one day, I will be a part of such a popular show

MUMBAI :Mrinal N Chandra who was last seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar has recently entered Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

The actress is seen in the role of Kavya Luthra in the popular drama series.

Mrinal is playing Shradhha Arya aka Preeta's daughter in the show.

While Mrinal's entry has spiced up the drama, the viewers are looking forward to how the show's storyline will progress ahead with the new track.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mrinal who spoke about how she bagged the show, her journey so far and much more.

What were your thoughts before you said yes to this show?

I had given an audition for some other role in this show but they finalised me for Kavya. I auditioned for Palki's sister but the makers chose me to play Kavya in the show. I am very happy as it is a huge show. I was excited to be a part of this show. I remember I was in school when this show was launched. I would have just thought about becoming an actress at that time and now I am a part of that show. I feel so blessed.

How was your first day on the set? Were you nervous? How did the cast welcome you on the set?

They all are very welcoming and very warm. I am very young in age and in terms of experience as well. Everybody was very encouraging and they all welcomed me with open arms. Everyone introduced themselves and their characters to me on the first day. Maximum family members were there during my first day shoot. We all gelled up very well.

How is your tuning with the show's young lot of actors?

I got some scenes with Baseer and Paras but I have not met Sana yet. Both Paras and Baseer are very nice and great actors. They were also very patient with me. Our tuning is great and I felt the chemistry between us.

