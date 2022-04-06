EXCLUSIVE! Mrinal Navell opens up on Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar going off-air, says the show was like schooling for her and much more

Mrinal Navell opens up on her debut show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar going off-air within a few months of its release and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 03:32
MUMBAI: Mrinal Navell is seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. She is playing a parallel lead of Palki Mathur in the show who is Diya and Jhanvi's sister in this popular drama series. 

The show just started airing a month and a half ago and it is being loved by the viewers. 

The current plot of the show is going through interesting twists in the story. 

Well, it is quite shocking that within a few months of its launch, the show is all set to go off-air. 

Mrinal who plays a pivotal role in the show got candid about the same in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar: Must Watch! Diya convinces Brij and comes up with a new idea

What was your reaction when you came to know that the show is going off-air? 

It was quite disappointing as the show's story had recently paced up. The TRPs were constant and it wasn't even increasing or decreasing. We had that motivation. We were still expecting that things will work out if the storyline becomes better. We were very upset when we got this news. The show is going to wrap up soon, so no one felt like shooting.

Did you get demotivated? 

No, not really because the show was schooling for me. My directors and cast members have helped me grow. I got that much-needed camera exposure. I got to know how to be there on set and perform. I learnt a lot on the set. It was a very good time for me. It's a bit disheartening. But I am having good hopes for my future. I needed that schooling and got to work with such great actors. 

Have you decided to take a break from work or will you continue with other projects that come your way? 

I may take a break from TV because TV was never my ultimate goal. I always wanted to try web or movies and even ads. I am trying for them. I might take up a good role. As an actor, I am always hungry from that. It's not even a year since I started doing TV and don't want to get stuck into it and want to explore more. TV offers the same storyline and there is not much growth. I have a lot of time to explore myself and wait for some time. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Siwach's Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar to go off-air on this date

About Author

