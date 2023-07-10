Exclusive! “Mrunal is as smart and cunning as Vaibhav, so she matches with him”, Garvita Sadhwani aka Mrunal of Baatein Kuch Ankhaee Si on the upcoming track, Mrunal’s intentions and more

The show has a stellar ensemble cast and sees many great and popular actors play seamless roles that are pivotal throughout the story’s arc.
Garvita

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead, and produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

Garvita Sadhwani, who was seen in Main Hoon Aparajita before this, plays the role of Mrunal in the show.

A lot has happened with Mrunal’s journey in the show and TellyChakkar reached out to actress Garvita to talk about the upcoming track of the show and what to expect from Mrunal’s character, to which she said, “See, I don’t advocate anything like this in love or life, and somewhere you will find out that Mrunal is a very smart girl and she only had one motive, that was to scare Vaibhav. Sometimes people cross the line in love and that is what Mrunal did”. 

She further said, “Actually, I would say that if you want to love someone, love yourself first, and you will find out later why Mrunal did what she did. Mrunal actually loves herself a lot. Mrunal is as smart and cunning as Vaibhav, so she matches with him”.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the new love story and Garvita shines as the young and determined Mrunal on the show.

