Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla X4 contestant Sakshi Shrivas gets exposed by ex-boyfriend Tara and a close source confirms that she is faking it and has cheated on her ex-boyfriend on the show

MUMBAI : MTV Splitsvilla X4 is one of the most successful shows on television, and the audiences loved the previous season as there were lots of twists and turns.

It’s a reality show in which many single girls and boys come on the show in order to find love and get some fame.

This season, the audience won’t get to see Rannvijay as the host of the show. He has been replaced with Arjun Bijlani this season, who will be hosting the show with Sunny Leone. The new season has begun and has gotten a positive response from the audiences.

Sakshi Shrivas is one of the contestants on the show. She has become a pair with Justin on the show, although the Oracle had rejected them as an ‘Ideal Match’.

TellyChakkar has exclusively found out from a reliable source that Sakshi has been faking it on the show, and that she had cheated on her ex - Tara on the show, and connected with Justin.

As per the source, Sakshi was in a relationship with Tara before she entered the show, and Knowing Tara was an ex contestant on Roadies and a great dancer, she used his fame to get popularity and get into this show.

She was Tara's student initially and later started dating him and assisting him eventually.

Tara went to the show because he was missing her a lot and wanted to be with her on the show and maybe win with her.

But when he actually entered, he realized that he is being cheated on by Sakshi with Justin on national television.

And then it became bigger than the show because it was Tara's personal life that came crashing down. The person who he shared a roof with cheated on him for fame.

Sources also claimed that Justin was unaware of the relationship she had with Tara and how she cheated on him to be with Justin on the show, and history will repeat as she will do the same thing with Justin.

The source further said that “Sakshi was in a live-in relationship with Tara before she entered the show. But then without giving him an intimation, she started to date Justin.

This claim has been confirmed by Sakshi’s ex-boyfriend Tara, who commented on Justin’s post of calling Sakshi his girl, to which Tara commented saying, “Your girl, sure. That girl was with me until she entered the show. We were living together in a place we called our home. The truth shall come out.”

In the end, the source says that Sakshi is making everyone a fool, especially Justin, and it’s high time he comes to know the truth.

