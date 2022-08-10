Exclusive! “As much as you focus on negative things, it affects your work and you’ll be in stress thinking about,” says Imlie fame Megha Chakraborty as she talks about trolls, bond with co-stars and more

Megha is a talented actress and she is known for her roles in Kaatelal and Sons, Peshwa Bajirao, Krishna Chali London and now she is loved for her performance in Imlie, as Imlie. There are all good things we got to hear about her from her co-stars and they are all praises for how expressive she is.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 05:00
bond with co-stars and more

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the telly world. We got in touch with Megha Chakraborty who essays the character of Imlie on the show and she had some really candid answers for us.

Also read:  Exclusive! Megha Chakraborty aka your beloved Imlie talks about her experience working on the show, her meeting with Sumbul and Fahmaan and more, check out

Megha is a talented actress and she is known for her roles in Kaatelal and Sons, Peshwa Bajirao, Krishna Chali London and now she is loved for her performance in Imlie, as Imlie! There are all good things we got to hear about her from her co-stars and they are all praises on how expressive she is.

We got in touch with Megha and chatted about the show, filling in the shoes of Imlie and more:-

1.       Which is your favorite catchphrase; Hum Buddhu/Hum Imlie Ki Beti Imlie Hain?

I think I will go with- Hum Imlie ki beti Imlie. But there is one more- Mangal Karo Maiya.

2.       How did you deal with trolls initially when season 2 was starting?

Me, honestly I ignored it all. As much as you focus on negative things, it affects your work and you’ll be in stress thinking about if the show will do good or not. So I didn’t think about it all. There is a whole new team, we all want to do our best and if the audience doesn’t accept us, well, what could be done?

However, the audience has loved us and this is a big thing for us. Even if one of my co-actors would come and say something about a negative comment, I would be more interested in the positive comment below it.

3.       How is your bond with this team of Imlie?

It is amazing! Everyone is sorted, they are all chill, no stress while working. We have fun together, make reels, and dance together. I usually take initiative for reels and everything; ones for me while for others too at times. I am more excited for them; I’ll try to match their clothes with a certain reel. As soon as I get a gap, I call up everyone to gather around.

She also revealed that she is the closest to Chaitrali Gupte from the show.

So, that was Megha Chakraborty, talking about her favorite elements on the show, bond with co-stars and more.

What are your thoughts on the same?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Double Dhamaka! Imlie meets Imlie; when Megha Chakraborty met Sumbul Touqeer Khan, was the result sweet or sour? See for yourself

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

exclusive TV news TellyChakkar Megha Chakraborty Krishna Chali London Atharva Imlie Attu Arto Chini Chaitrali Gupte StarPlus
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
From Akshara to Naitik, Naira-Kartik, to Abhimanyu-Akshara take a look at the evolution of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's cast and families over the years!
MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Bhavani questions Satya and Sai's relationship
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! “As much as you focus on negative things, it affects your work and you’ll be in stress thinking about,” says Imlie fame Megha Chakraborty as she talks about trolls, bond with co-stars and more
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the telly world. We got in touch with Megha...
Exclusive! Rocket Boys director Abhay Pannu says, "The only time I feel pressurized is on the day of the release"
MUMBAI:Rocket Boys season 2 starting Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh was premiered a few days ago. The show, which is...
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga review! An engaging thriller ride of robbery and hijack
MUMBAI:Ever since the trailer of the movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga which has Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam in the leading...
Recent Stories
Sad Demise! Veteran actress Nilu Kohli’s husband Harminder Singh Kohli passes away
Sad Demise! Veteran actress Nilu Kohli’s husband Harminder Singh Kohli passes away

Latest Video

Related Stories
Must Read! From Niti Taylor to Shehnaaz Treasury, Check out the list of Actor who have suffered Major and sometimes rare illnes
Shocking! Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Dua from the serial “Rabb Se Hai Dua”
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT and Season 15 contestant Nishant Bhat to be part of the show?
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT and Season 15 contestant Nishant Bhat to be part of the show?
Exclusive! Sanjivv Jotangia is all for his new show ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’; here’s what he has to say about his character in the
Exclusive! Sanjivv Jotangia is all set for his new show ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’; here’s what he has to say about his character in the show and more
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lataa Saberwal gets diagnosed with early nodules on her voice box, says “Keep me in your pray
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lataa Saberwal gets diagnosed with early nodules on her voice box, says “Keep me in your prayers…”
Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat and Niti Taylor to be seen on a new game show?
Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat and Niti Taylor to be seen on a new game show?
Find out the details about this new couple here
Kya Baat Hai! This Newfound Chemistry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is sending twitter fans into a frenzy! Find out the details about this new couple here!