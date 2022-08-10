Exclusive! “As much as you focus on negative things, it affects your work and you’ll be in stress thinking about,” says Imlie fame Megha Chakraborty as she talks about trolls, bond with co-stars and more

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the telly world. We got in touch with Megha Chakraborty who essays the character of Imlie on the show and she had some really candid answers for us.

Also read: Exclusive! Megha Chakraborty aka your beloved Imlie talks about her experience working on the show, her meeting with Sumbul and Fahmaan and more, check out

Megha is a talented actress and she is known for her roles in Kaatelal and Sons, Peshwa Bajirao, Krishna Chali London and now she is loved for her performance in Imlie, as Imlie! There are all good things we got to hear about her from her co-stars and they are all praises on how expressive she is.

We got in touch with Megha and chatted about the show, filling in the shoes of Imlie and more:-

1. Which is your favorite catchphrase; Hum Buddhu/Hum Imlie Ki Beti Imlie Hain?

I think I will go with- Hum Imlie ki beti Imlie. But there is one more- Mangal Karo Maiya.

2. How did you deal with trolls initially when season 2 was starting?

Me, honestly I ignored it all. As much as you focus on negative things, it affects your work and you’ll be in stress thinking about if the show will do good or not. So I didn’t think about it all. There is a whole new team, we all want to do our best and if the audience doesn’t accept us, well, what could be done?

However, the audience has loved us and this is a big thing for us. Even if one of my co-actors would come and say something about a negative comment, I would be more interested in the positive comment below it.

3. How is your bond with this team of Imlie?

It is amazing! Everyone is sorted, they are all chill, no stress while working. We have fun together, make reels, and dance together. I usually take initiative for reels and everything; ones for me while for others too at times. I am more excited for them; I’ll try to match their clothes with a certain reel. As soon as I get a gap, I call up everyone to gather around.

She also revealed that she is the closest to Chaitrali Gupte from the show.

So, that was Megha Chakraborty, talking about her favorite elements on the show, bond with co-stars and more.

What are your thoughts on the same?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Double Dhamaka! Imlie meets Imlie; when Megha Chakraborty met Sumbul Touqeer Khan, was the result sweet or sour? See for yourself

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar