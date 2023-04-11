Exclusive! Mudit Nayar confirms Keh Doon Tumhein is going off-air, says, “Although the numbers didn't support but the quality and execution and the content was top notch”! Read for Full Story!

Mudit Nayar, is a renowned television actor, who gained fame through his roles in popular series like Devanshi and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. He initiated his acting journey with the TV show Palampur Express, portraying the character of Tanmay Bose in his debut role.
Mudit Nayar

MUMBAI: Keh Doon Tumhein is a mystery-thriller romantic drama that airs on Star Plus, and Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayar play the lead roles as Kirti Shukla and Vikrant Deshmukh in the show. The show is produced by Vajra Productions.

Mudit Nayar is a renowned television actor, who gained fame through his roles in popular series like Devanshi and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. He initiated his acting journey with the TV show Palampur Express, portraying the character of Tanmay Bose in his debut role. 

Recently there have been reports of the show going off air and TellyChakkar reached out to the actor to get a comment on the same.

While confirming the news, the actor reflected on his journey in the show, and said, “So yeah, the show is going off air. The last episode will. Air on the 19th of November. We've already wrapped up the shooting. And apart from that, it was a great experience for all of us. The whole unit, all the actors are very proud of. This show, although the numbers didn't support but the quality and execution and the content was top notch. So this is one project we are very proud of. And the finale is awesome. It's a very kickass finale the last, the last two-three episodes are something  I'm pretty sure Indian audiences have never experienced. So yeah, that's about it. It was a beautiful journey in Panchgani, and it was very short-lived, but I guess, the time slot was quite late, so that didn't help and the content was a little dark, so I think that could be another reason why the show didn't pick up, but I'm sure It's a show that might pick up following later on in life. I don't know it's just it's something we'll always cherish and upgrade memory is off.”

The show is said to be wrapping up by 19th November post which, Yeh Hai Chahatein is set to take the spot of the show, with a new show Jhanak taking over Yeh Hai Chahatein’s spot.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

About Author

