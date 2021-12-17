EXCLUSIVE! Mugdha Chaphekar on Prachi's never-seen-before transformation in Kumkum Bhagya's current track: Everybody is zapped as she is back with a bang standing up for her rights

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya has been working wonders on the small screens for the past seven years.

The show which stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles ruled several hearts.

The makers later introduced a huge leap with new actors joining the journey.

Mugdha Chaphekar, Pooja Banerjee, and Krishna Kaul are seen playing the lead roles in the show.

We have also seen how the current track of the show is witnessing some interesting twists in the story.

Rhea's life has become a living hell as Prachi is trying her best to ruin things for her after she tried to separate her from Ranbir.

ALSO READ: HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Prachi VOWS not to let Rhea be happy with Ranbir at any cost in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya

Furthermore, Prachi is practically ruling the Kohli house right now and Rhea is not able to see this.

She has vowed to make Rhea's life a living hell and the viewers are loving this new daring avatar of Prachi.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Mugdha opened up about the current track of the show and much more.

How has the journey been so far as Prachi is seen in a totally different avatar?

The journey is going great with everyone. We are getting some amazing feedback from the viewers. Everybody is zapped with the recent turn of events. People are now developing an interest in the plot. Even we all are enjoying performing such scenes because such a huge dhamaka has taken place in the show after a long time. The story has taken a new twist. The viewers are curious to know what Prachi is up to as she is back with a bang. I am enjoying this new avatar of Prachi.

What do you have to say about Prachi's transformation in the recent track?

When we did the first scene of Prachi post her transformation, she was not treated in the right way. She has completely changed post this and there was nothing that could have stopped her. She was constantly treated badly and betrayed all the time. She knew what was happening to her but she remained positive. However, one fine day, she lost her patience and stood up for herself. That's what Prachi has done now and people are loving it. I am glad that we have got the story here and now it is all fun.

Tell us about your then and now impression of your co-stars.

We are quite comfortable with each other after all, we are friends. The equation keeps changing with time after you work with that person for a long time. It's different for everyone. Also, it happens with everyone.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: WOW! Ranbir and Prachi's PASSIONATE dance in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya is a MUST-WATCH