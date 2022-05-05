Exclusive! Mukesh Tripathi, Abhi Rizvi and Rajesh Kamboj to be seen in Star Plus’ upcoming show Parshuram by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment have been the name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni and Kaamnaa. Actors like Mukesh Tripathi, Abhi Rizvi and Rajesh Kamboj are all set to be joining the show named Parshuram.
Renowned producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are all set to roll out a new show on Star Plus under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been the name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni and Kaamnaa. 

It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Star Plus this time.

We had previously reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanushali have been locked for the show, which is tentatively titled Parshuram. 

The details about their roles are not out yet.

We also reported about actors like Prithvi Zutshi, Vishal Nayak and Shiv Yadav bagging the show.

And now, another set of actors has joined the show's star cast. 

Actors like Mukesh Tripathi, Abhi Rizvi and Rajesh Kamboj are roped in for the show. 

Nothing much has been revealed about their characters yet. 

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Star Plus’ Parshuram

