EXCLUSIVE! 'Mukku and I are not similar but we do have similarities' Aneri Vajani OPENS UP on her character, bonding with co-stars and more

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

#MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently. Fans are only sending wishes and love while we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. Well, the show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story.

Well, talking about all the positive vibes and the fun bonds on the sets, Aneri Vanjani had to share this about it and her similarities with the character. Check out what she revealed:

We have seen you share a tight bond with Aashish and Gaurav as well…

Aashish, Gaurav, and Rupali ma'am, I share a great bond with them. Apart from them, I share a great bond with everyone. You would see me chilling with everyone, be it Bapuji, Baa, Sudhanshu sir, Madalsa everyone. Even Muskan, we barely have scenes together but we spend a great time off-screen.

What would be the similarities between Mukku and Aneri?

There are a lot of things in Mukku that are actually Aneri, I haven't done much over the top characters but Mukku is quite exciting. We aren't similar but we have a lot of similarities, even though I get angry quickly I even calm down swiftly. I am having fun all the time just as Mukku is.

You love experimenting with your hair, which is that one style you would go back to or any favourite hair colour?

I love soft curls, I can sport them on any outfit, any occasion. But my stylist is my sister so at times I have to listen to her. Apart from that, I wanted to have the ash or rainbow colour on my hair but with the characters, I do onscreen it wouldn't match so I haven't been able to do so.

