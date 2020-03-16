EXCLUSIVE! 'Mumbai has been a teacher to me, it has taught me a lot' - Krish Pandya aka Mohit Parmar gets candid about his struggling days, journey with Pandya Store and more

I am thankful that I did this. I had done a feature film in Himachal and then I did a short film, that made me feel that I can make a career into acting and then with time I got good opportunities and started working as an actor. 
 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 21:36
Mohit

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: Pandya Store: Oh No! Dhara wants to host a naamkaran ceremony, Rishita doesn’t want her daughter to share the ceremony with Chiku

In an exclusive conversation with Krish aka Mohit Parmar, we asked the actor about his childhood and what made him choose acting, check out what he had to say: 

To know Mohit, how would you define yourself? 

I am an ambivert, I only open up with those I wish to. To know me, I am exactly like Dev on-screen. I am quite interested in Astrology, reiki healing, graphology. I had worked for tourism and I even worked for Coaching in an ILETS institute. I am a mechanical engineer so with the acting field, I have explored every field and aspect of careers. I got to learn a lot while I was struggling. I am a family guy, I missed them a lot initially, now that there is continuous work, I find family in my friends so I go to them. 

How has Mumbai treated you? 

Mumbai has been a teacher to me, it has taught me a lot. I even graduated near my house, so I never got a chance to go away but then I decided to act, and come to Mumbai to struggle. I am thankful that I did this. I had done a feature film in Himachal and then I did a short film, that made me feel that I can make a career into acting and then with time, I got good opportunities and started working as an actor!

How has your journey been with Krish? 

With Krish, I have grown a lot as an actor as the character gave me a chance to explore different shades and taught me to experiment with my character. The show has given a great platform! I was little sceptical about the show to work initially, and when you see that the show works well on track, and with Pandya Store, it has come a long way and has had a great journey.  


Also read: Pandya Store: Happiness! Chiku returns to Dhara; Dhara over the moon

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates.
 

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiva Raavi Pandya Store Rishita Dev Dhara StarPlus Suman Shiny Doshi Akshay Kharodia TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Gautam Kunwar Dhillon Alice Kaushik
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 21:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'Mumbai has been a teacher to me, it has taught me a lot' - Krish Pandya aka Mohit Parmar gets candid about his struggling days, journey with Pandya Store and more
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Applaud worthy! This is how Nakkul Mehta aced a crucial scene with Disha Parmar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a show that is loved by all as people love the engaging plot and wonderful acting by...
Irksome! Netizens slam the makers of Kumkum Bhagya as Rhea always wins over Prachi
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Shocking! Team Pushpa Impossible does this special thing for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has begun to make a...
Imlie: Wow! Aryan’s heart has started to beat for Imlie, Narmada praises her in front of Anu
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Exclusive! Natasha Malpani Oswal reveals the reason why she decided to produce the short film “Birth” and talks about the challenges she faces as a producer
MUMBAI: Natasha Malpani Oswal is a new-age producer. Having executed path-breaking shows and films under leading...
Recent Stories
RIP! 86-year-old noted filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak breathed his last due to heart failure and lung-related ailments
RIP! 86-year-old noted filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak breathed his last due to heart failure and lung-related ailments
Latest Video