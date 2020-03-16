EXCLUSIVE! 'Mumbai has been a teacher to me, it has taught me a lot' - Krish Pandya aka Mohit Parmar gets candid about his struggling days, journey with Pandya Store and more

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

In an exclusive conversation with Krish aka Mohit Parmar, we asked the actor about his childhood and what made him choose acting, check out what he had to say:

To know Mohit, how would you define yourself?

I am an ambivert, I only open up with those I wish to. To know me, I am exactly like Dev on-screen. I am quite interested in Astrology, reiki healing, graphology. I had worked for tourism and I even worked for Coaching in an ILETS institute. I am a mechanical engineer so with the acting field, I have explored every field and aspect of careers. I got to learn a lot while I was struggling. I am a family guy, I missed them a lot initially, now that there is continuous work, I find family in my friends so I go to them.

How has Mumbai treated you?

Mumbai has been a teacher to me, it has taught me a lot. I even graduated near my house, so I never got a chance to go away but then I decided to act, and come to Mumbai to struggle. I am thankful that I did this. I had done a feature film in Himachal and then I did a short film, that made me feel that I can make a career into acting and then with time, I got good opportunities and started working as an actor!

How has your journey been with Krish?

With Krish, I have grown a lot as an actor as the character gave me a chance to explore different shades and taught me to experiment with my character. The show has given a great platform! I was little sceptical about the show to work initially, and when you see that the show works well on track, and with Pandya Store, it has come a long way and has had a great journey.



