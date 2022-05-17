Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora to collaborate for a project together?

Munawar and Anjali were loved in the lock upp season one and the audience thought that they were dating each other but post the show both clarified and said that they were only good friends.
2022-05-17
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants were locked in jail, played the game and fought for getting bail to survive, was launched on MX Player and Alt Balaji. 

The audience has given it a thumbs-up. 

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with this show. As a host, she guided the contestants. The entire concept is a setup in jail. 

The contestants fought hard to survive and entertain the audience. 

Karan Kundrra as a jailor did a fabulous job. He beautifully entertained the audience, and whenever he came on the show the viewership shot to another level. 

The show has finally come to an end and Munawar was declared the winner of the show whereas Payal was the first runner up of the show.

If one remembers the game Munawar and Anjali had come together and formed an alliance together and played the game together where they planned and plotted against all the contestants , but they had come so close to each other that the audience started to believe that they were in a relationship. 

Which  later on both cleared that there wasn't anything between them and they were only good friends. 

 



As per sources, it seems that Munawar and Anjali have collaborated for her project together though there is no confirmation on the same. 

This will be their first project post Lock Upp where they would be seen in a show together. 

The fans were waiting to see them together again and now they have reason to rejoice. 

Well, it will be interesting to see this duo back on screen. 

Are you excited for this collaboration? 

Do let us know in the comments below. 







