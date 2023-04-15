Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui breaks his silence on whether he is going to be the new jailer in Lock Upp Season 2 and if he'll ever step into acting

MUMBAI:Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was audience's favorite. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show, considering the way he played the game.

He got the maximum votes and took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

He is the talk of the town for his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi, as he is almost confirmed for the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Munawar and asked him whether he is the new jailer on Lock Upp Season 2 and if he would ever become an actor.

What is your next project?

I have just shot a song with Jassi Gill. It's going well and I am happy. I have been told to keep the rest of the projects a secret, so by the end of April, you’ll know.

Are you going to come as a jailer in Lock Upp Season 2?

No one can take the place of my brother Karan in the show. He is the best jailer. The second season is coming and I'm excited to watch it. If I were a part of the show, you would know.

Will you be stepping into acting? Would like to become an actor?

I want to do a lot in life when it comes to my profession. But, I am waiting for the right script and soon, something shall crop up.

Well, there is no doubt that Munawar is one of the most loved personalities of television and fans would love to watch him in a reality show.

