Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui talks about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals who he is supporting in Bigg Boss 16

Munawar is one of the most loved personalities on television. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he would be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. He also revealed who he is supporting in the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 07:30
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with rs 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumored girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

He grabbed the headlines for his participation in Bigg Boss,  but then he clarified that he wasn’t a part of the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he would be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. He also revealed who he is supporting in the show. 

Last year, you couldn’t be a part of Kahtron Ke Khiladi will you participate this year? 

I haven’t decided yet. Right now, I will think about it when I get the offer because if I am doing something then it will be difficult for me to leave that and do a reality show. 

Given a chance, will you re-enter lock-up when the new season begins? 

Of course, Lock Upp is my show and it's my favorite. I will re–enter the show if I get the opportunity. 

Will you be doing Bigg Boss in the future? 

I don’t know let’s see when the offer comes, will think about it. 

Are you following Bigg Boss and who are you supporting? 

No. I am not following Bigg Boss I just see the few clips that keep coming on social media and my full support is for MC Stan. 

When MC Stan would come out will we get to see any collaboration with him? 

Yes, of course, would love to collaborate and we will come out with something. 

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to see Munawar in a reality show. 

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 07:30

