Exclusive! Munawar was boring in the show; he is more fun loving in the outside world: Ayesha Khan on Bigg Boss 17

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television today. Ayesha Khan has been evicted from the show and the reality serial has now entered its finale. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Ayesha opened up on participating in the show, her journey and her equation with Munawar Faruqui.

She shared, “I feel that Munawar was a little more polite than what he was seen in the show. I found him to be very boring in the show; he is more fun loving in the outside world. With regards to my relationship, he shared that he might not have realized what he has lost in the outside world but since they are facing each other 24 by 7 everyday, he realized his mistake.”

She also mentioned that she was hurt and she said certain things which she was compelled to.

Ayesha said, “The situations were such that one thing led to another and there were people connected within every circumstance. I wished she did not say certain things but things were not completely in my hand. I am happy and satisfied that atleast I did not lie. I do not want to meet Munawar in the real world and I am content with the closure that I have received. I want to move on happily in my life.”

With regards to Vicky Jain, she mentioned, “A woman knows what a bad touch is and I do not find him to be a womanizer. He is like my brother and I feel he is a genuine person.”

Well said Ayesha!