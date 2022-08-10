Exclusive! “ Munira called me last night and I thought that she would talk to me about the milestone, but she only spoke about….”, Bhagyalakshmi’s Aman Gandhi and Munira Kudrati talk about the show completing 500 episodes and share the scene that made the

MUMBAI :The Zee TV show "Bhagyalakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagyalakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, and Smita Bansal, among the other actors make up a great ensemble cast.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Balwinder all set to ruin Rishi and Lakshmi’s Valentine’s Day party

While on the show the dramatic tangent that the show has taken has made fans wonder what will happen next. The show has some of the most known faces in the cast and often great actors and guest stars as well. But the super fun cast of the show always make sure to keep the entertainment levels high on set and entertain the audience on and off the screen.

The show has received immense love and the love story of Rishi and Lakshmi has seen many ups and downs and this emotional rollercoaster of a journey has finally achieved a major milestone.

The show completes 500 episodes and the cast and crew celebrated the great milestone.

Aman Gandhi and Munira Kudrati play the role of Aayush and Shalu on the show and they are one of the most loved characters, their chemistry is adored by the fans.

In an Exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, when asked about how they feel about the show completing 500 episodes, Munira said, “ We are so excited, we are so so grateful and so happy that we get to eat cake and we get to celebrate with the cast and crew and that we have reached the stage of 500 episodes”.

Aman added, “ Munira called me last night and I thought that she would talk to me about the milestone, but she only spoke about cake and she’s come here to eat cake and do only one scene”.

He further said, “ Completing 500 episodes is a beautiful feeling and it is my first show that reached the milestone of 500 episodes and I am just super happy”.

We also asked them about a scene that was scary for them or made them nervous, Aman revealed that the first time he and Munira had to do a romantic scene is when he felt nervous and scared but it was there a director who helped them through it.

They also had a special message for the fans, Munira said, “ Keep loving RishMI, keep loving Shalu, everybody is just working hard to make you happy and entertain you and keep watching Bhagyalskhmi”, Aman added that “It's like you keep giving us love, and we will shower love on you and that is how the circle continues”.

Well, do you want to see Shalu and Aayush get married on the show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Neelam furious at Lakshmi for ruining things again